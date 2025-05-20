‘I Will Be Your Biggest Cheerleader’, Anushka Sharma Showered Love On Her Husband Virat Kohli After His Retirement

One of the most loved couples in the country, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli never shy away from showering love on each other in public and privately. Whether in public or on social media, the two have often shown couple goals, and the same was seen when Virat recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, after which Anushka wrote a long post on social media.

Let us tell you that Anushka said that she will always be his biggest cheerleader. Also, the actress never hesitated to say that Virat’s work is such that he is constantly out of the country and also in the public eye. In such a situation, the two get to spend less time together. Anushka had once revealed that they had spent only 21 days together during the first six months of their marriage.

She revealed, ‘When I go to meet Virat or when he comes to meet me, people assume that it is a holiday, but it is not so. That man is always working. During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. I had calculated everything. So when I went to meet him abroad, I went to eat together once. This is precious time for us.’

Talking about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli had said, ‘She has given me a new path in life. I was neither sensible nor sorted before meeting her. She has made me a better person, and I am ready to spend my life with that most amazing woman. I feel blessed to know her. We live every day loving each other. Our relationship has always been about love and only love. We feel as if we have known each other for centuries and not just a few years.’