Akshara Singh Shared Pictures of Her Religious Visit To Shaktipeeth Vindhyavasini Devi, Kashi Vishwanath, & Pitambara Peeth

Popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is seen immersed in devotion these days as she reached the Shaktipeeth Vindhyavasini Devi in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, where she took blessings of the goddess. Apart from this, she also visited Baba Kashi Vishwanath by going to Banaras and has shared the pictures of both the places on her Instagram, on which people are showering love.

Akshara Singh At Kashi Vishwanath

Let us tell you that Akshara Singh is very active on social media. While sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she told the fans that she reached the temple and took blessings from the goddess. She wrote in the caption, ‘While returning from an event in Prayagraj, I had darshan of Maa Vindhyavasini.’ Akshara and MP Manoj Tiwari had gone to the city for an event where both of them also performed, whose video she has shared.

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh

In the pictures shared on the internet, Akshara was seen wearing a pink colored saree and carrying the offerings of the mother in her hands. At the same time, she was seen applying roli on her forehead. Earlier, she had reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Banaras, about which she had given information on the social media platform Instagram.

Akshara Singh At Pitambara Peeth

The actress, referring to the temple priest Shrikant Sharma wrote in the caption of this post, ‘The shooting of the film Rudra Shakti has been completed successfully. On this happy occasion, I had the privilege of worshiping Rudra and take his blessings. The experience of worshiping under the guidance of our Maharaj Shrikant ji is something else, which can’t be expressed in words.’ Last month, Akshara Singh had reached Pitambara Peeth in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, where she had darshan of Maa Pitambara, the goddess of royalty.