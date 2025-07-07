Ekta Kapoor Shared Spooky Video of Both Komolikas AKA Urvashi Dholakia And Hina Khan In One Frame, Check Inside

In the year 2001, Ekta Kapoor made one of the most popular serials, ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’. In this serial, actress Urvashi Dholakia played the strong character of a vamp named Komolika, which fans still remember and enact on social media. After this, when Ekta made a reboot of this show, Hina Khan played the role of Komolika on screen. Now she has given a treat to the fans by sharing a video on social media.

In this viral video, not one, but both Komolikas are seen together in one frame. Let us tell you that Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her official Instagram handle. In this, Hina Khan and OG Komolika Urvashi Dholakia are seen together. The same tune is playing in the background, which used to play when Komolika entered the serial ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’. Both are showing tantrums by twirling their locks in the same way.

Ekta Kapoor is also seen in this funny reel. She has written in the caption of the video – ‘Get two for the price of one reel!’ Now, Hina Khan reacted to this reel and said, ‘Urvashi Dholakia is the OG and will always be, but this was fun.’ Urvashi has also made a heart and laughing emoji. Fans are also reacting to this video. One wrote, ‘Please do Naagin 7 with Hina Khan.’

Let us tell you that fans are reacting to this video and praising both actresses. One user wrote, ‘Ekdum Jhakaas.’ A fan wrote while crying, ‘I miss everything except Naagin.’ Similarly, another fan wrote, ‘We will do everything in life, but will not bring Naagin 7. My life, my rules.’ These days Hina Khan is enjoying her married life since she recently got married to the love of her life Rocky Jaiswal.