‘The Script Is Already Leaked’, Neena Gupta Gave Big Update On The Next Season of Panchayat, Deets Inside

The fourth season of the ‘Panchayat’ web series has been released, and it has received mixed reactions from the audience. Currently, there are many questions in Season 4 that fans want to know about. Well, let us tell you that Manju Devi, i.e., Neena Gupta, has made a revelation regarding this. Some members of the Panchayat Season 4 cast gave an interview to one of the media houses and asked, ‘There are three such questions in this season, which fans are excited to know. First, who will win the election? Second, how far will the love story of Sachiv Ji and Rinki go? Third, Will Sachiv Ji finally pass the exam or not? Can you tell anything about any of these?’

Responding to this, writer Chandan Kumar said, ‘There are three questions, and one more question is, who shot Pradhan Ji? So, I think, you have to watch the season for all four questions. You will get a lot of answers. And those answers will come with some twists. Some will be simple, and some will be with twists. And I think this will make Season 4 good.’

After this, Neena Gupta asked the question, ‘What do you think? Who will win?’ To this, media people replied, ‘We think Manju Devi will win. But after this, something can happen which you would not have thought of.’ Hearing this, Neena Gupta starts laughing and says, ‘The script has been leaked. Get ready for the next season. The script has already been leaked!’

Apart from this, when she was asked whether the script of season 4 was leaked before the release of season 3, she replied, ‘I am not sure about it.’

Was it ready? So Chandan Kumar confirmed, ‘Yes, I had already started writing. By the time season 3 came, a significant part of the script was already completed. And just a few months later, after the monsoon, we were on the set to shoot the next season.’