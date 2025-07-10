Karan Johar’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern: Fans Say ‘He Looks Unwell’

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s striking transformation has been the subject of much conversation online, especially after his recent public appearance triggered a new wave of concern among fans. Known for his sharp fashion and signature wit, Karan’s significantly slimmer frame has left many wondering if all is well.

The speculation reached a new high after comedian Samay Raina shared a photo with him on Instagram Stories earlier this week. Captioning the image “The guy who launched India’s best talent,” Samay appeared cheerful in casual attire, while Karan was seen in a light grey, loose-fitting outfit, looking visibly thinner.

The photo soon circulated on Reddit, where users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. While some expressed shock and worry, others debated whether his weight loss was a result of health issues or lifestyle changes. “He looks like Mr. Burns from The Simpsons,” one user quipped.

Another commented, “He looks terrible, but I don’t think it’s an illness. He’s probably on a strict regime.” Others weren’t as convinced, with comments like, “He was so nice earlier. Don’t know why he wants to look malnourished,” and “He looks like his dadu,” suggesting that the change may have gone too far.

Speculation also reignited around the use of Ozempic, a diabetes medication often used for weight loss. “Is he suffering from something? This doesn’t look like healthy weight loss,” one user wrote. Another added, “He’s shrinking and aging faster than expected.” With concern mounting, many fans also noted that Karan is the sole caregiver for his twins along with his mother, making his wellbeing all the more important.

Karan had earlier addressed such rumours in October 2024. After Maheep Kapoor jokingly referenced Ozempic on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Karan responded on Instagram Stories, denying the drug use. “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit??” he wrote, instead crediting his transformation to a disciplined One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet.