Jackson Wang Taught Dance Steps To Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, And Jitendra Kumar On Kapil Sharma Show

Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, Jitendra Kumar, and Pratik Gandhi, whenever they get together, do not miss any chance to entertain their fans. Recently, all of them arrived in the third season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Popular Korean actor Jackson Wang also appeared on Kapil’s show, and everyone kept watching him. The makers have released the promo of this upcoming episode, in which all four stars gave tremendous answers to Kapil’s questions.

At the same time, Jackson Wang was seen teaching one of his dance steps to everyone. Let us tell you that fans are eager to see Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar together in the same project. Now, when this will happen, nothing can be said about it at the moment, but Kapil Sharma definitely brought these three OTT stars to his show. This episode is going to be a blast, a glimpse of which is seen in the promo.

Kapil Sharma says for Jaideep Ahlawat, ‘Jaideep bhai’s personality is no less than a fearsome policeman. If you go to a liquor shop and stand there, he automatically gives you the bottle.’ Hearing this, everyone laughs out loud. Then he says for Pratik Gandhi that just by looking at his face, it seems that he has come from the dry state Gujarat.

After this, Kapil Sharma does not spare Jitendra Kumar either. He asks him that when a girl comes and calls you ‘Jitu bhaiya’, then how do you give a selfie? To this, Jitendra said, ‘I refuse that if you call me bhaiya, you will not get a selfie.’ Kapil Sharma gave the biggest surprise to the audience when he called Korean actor and singer Jackson Wang. Jackson enjoyed a lot in the show and he was seen teaching his dance steps to everyone. Seeing his dance, Prateek immediately said, ‘This is Garba yaar’.