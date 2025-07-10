‘Why Don’t You Go To Parlour And Get A Facial Done’, Ashok Pathak Reveals Being Rejected From A Big Budget Film Because of Looks

One of the popular characters of the ‘Panchayat’ series is Ashok Pathak, whom you must have heard Bhushan calling Binod many times. An ordinary face, dark complexion, and on top of that, the character is so poor that Binod’s poverty is clearly visible by looking at the torn shirt on his body. However, this too would not have reached the hearts if Binod’s character were not so innocent, simple, and truthful.

Recently, Ashok Pathak has mentioned the comments made on his looks to get roles in big films in Bollywood. He has said that he was asked to get a facial done and brighten his face to get a role in a big-budget film. Recently, in a conversation with one of the media houses, he revealed that the audition was easy, despite this, he was not getting the final call from the industry.

Talking about this, he said, ‘I would not like to reveal the name of the film, but it was a big budget film. I had auditioned for a role, and this role was an important one in that project. Everything was fine, but I had to go to the finals. I was not getting any calls. After this, I met the director and producer, but no one called me for almost a week. I thought that maybe they would have some requirement regarding looks for that role, maybe there would be some connection with the poster.’

After this, he said that he got a call. This call was not to confirm the role but to tell him to get a facial done. ‘Ashok said, ‘I got a call and they said Why don’t you go to the beauty parlor and get a facial done? I was told that there should be some glow on my face. Although my mind knew that nothing would change, still I went to the parlor and got a facial done.’ He said that he also adopted home remedies to bring a glow to his face. Ashok also said that he used to tell people that he is working on his face, but the truth is that he did not work hard.