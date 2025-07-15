‘Won’t See My Sister’s Sindoor Wiped Out For Art’: Anupam Kher Slams Diljit Dosanjh’s Pakistan Collab

Anupam Kher, while addressing the uproar around Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, didn’t mince words as he drew a hard line for himself. In an interview with NDTV, the veteran actor said, “It’s his right to do what he wants, but I wouldn’t do what he did,” further adding, “I’m not so great that I can watch my sister’s sindoor being wiped off in the name of art.”

Speaking about the backlash Diljit has faced, Anupam maintained that while Diljit has every fundamental right to make his own professional choices, his personal values wouldn’t allow him the same. “India is like my family, Pakistan is like my neighbour,” Anupam said, bluntly adding, “If someone slaps my father, I’m not inviting them home because they sing well or play the tabla beautifully.”

The actor stressed that he wouldn’t retaliate violently, but he would definitely draw a line. “I am not that great. I won’t hit back, but I won’t welcome them either,” Anupam remarked, making it clear where he personally stood on the issue.

Recently, Ajay Devgn also weighed in on the controversy, taking a more neutral stance by calling for conversation over confrontation. “I can’t say who is right or wrong. Everyone has their point of view and their own reasons,” Ajay told reporters when asked about Diljit’s ongoing criticism.

The Sardaar Ji 3 controversy exploded after the Pahalgam terror attack reignited tensions between India and Pakistan. While the film released overseas on June 27, it was withheld from Indian theatres, further intensifying the debate around cultural collaborations in strained geopolitical climates.