‘ I Spoke About My Choice As The Child of A Muslim Father And A Hindu Mother’, Amaal Malik Opened Up On His Religious Beliefs

Music composer Amaal Malik recently revealed that he broke up with a girl in an interview. He had told that his girlfriend’s parents were against his religion and career because they were Jats. The singer said that people consider him a Muslim, but his father Daboo Malik is a Muslim, and his mother Saraswat Brahmin Hindu. The singer posted a long post on X and put forth his side.

Amaal Malik clarified that he has not said anything against any community. He writes, ‘For everyone who is writing about how I spoke against a community, let me tell you that you are completely wrong. I spoke about my choice as the child of a Muslim father and a Hindu mother. This is a secular mindset. I go where I find peace, be it a mosque, temple, or church. I don’t think some people understand that we are all Indians first. Only after that do we wear any religious or spiritual badge.’

Amaal Malika further wrote, ‘I want to apologize to all my Indian brothers who felt bad about some of my things. But I have a very simple understanding of my life. Just remember that there is Ram in Ramadan and Ali in Diwali. So do not let yourself be blinded by this news, and do not ignore my real conversation and feelings. A lot of mud is being thrown at me, and using my statements given in the podcast, communal misinformation is being spread on the internet. Do not fall into this trap. My love to all.’

In an interview, Amaal Malik said that he was in a relationship for five years. When he was going to perform in a show, the girl called him and told him that she was getting married. But if the singer comes, she will run away with him. But Amaal did not agree. He told her, ‘If your parents cannot accept my religion and respect my career, then I wish you all the best.’