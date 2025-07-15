Namit Malhotra’s ‘Ramayan’ Will Be Made With A Budget of 500 Million Dollars, Making It The Most Expensive Indian Film Ever

Namit Malhotra is now preparing to rewrite the rules of Indian cinema with his upcoming film ‘Ramayana’. This film, based on the epic ‘Ramayana’, will be released in two parts, in which Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram, and there are many actors like Yash, Amitabh Bachchan, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. While there are many discussions about the star cast of this film, the huge budget of this film has caught the attention of the whole world.

Ramayana

Recently, the teaser of ‘Ramayana’ won everyone’s heart, and it is expected that this film is going to be a tremendous film with Hollywood-level VFX. At the same time, the budget of this film is also like a big Hollywood film. It is being said that this film is 500 million dollars or about Rs 4000 crore, which makes it the most expensive Indian film ever in the Indian film industry.

Ramayana

In a recent conversation, Malhotra stressed, ‘We are funding it ourselves. We are not taking anyone’s money. 6-7 years ago, when we started just after the pandemic, people thought I had gone crazy. No Indian film has even come close to such a budget.’ He estimates that by the time both parts are completed, the cost of making this film, ‘Ramayana’ will be around $ 500 million, which will be equal to or no less than some of the biggest Hollywood films.

Ramayana

He further said, ‘We are the world’s most expensive film. We are making a big film, for the biggest story, for the biggest epic that the world should see. I still think it is cheaper than the cost of making some of the biggest Hollywood films. In all the films we were shown as victims, and we were poor, always less fortunate, and the world treated us badly. And I thought no, we are not like that, I do not come from that country.’