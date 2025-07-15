‘I Am No Longer Related To Aamna’, Rajeev Khandelwal Opened Up On Dating His Co-Star Aamna Sharif 

The OG Shah Rukh Khan of television, Rajeev Khandelwal, was once every girl’s dream boy. His character ‘Sujal’ in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show ‘Kahin To Hoga’ made him a sensation overnight, and girls were crazy about him. Rajeev got so much fame that he couldn’t handle it. He not only quit the show but also turned down several films because they were too similar to the character of ‘Sujal’.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Rajeev Khandelwal is the son of a retired colonel. Since he hailed from a middle-class family, acting was a distant dream for him. However, he knew acting was his goal, and he pursued it. After starting his career as a model, Rajeev started his career by playing a negative role in the show ‘Kya Hadsa Kya Haqeeqat’.

Rajeev Khandelwal

After his rigorous efforts, in the year 2002, Rajeev was offered the show ‘Kahin To Hoga’, which changed his life. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 2008 with the film ‘Aamir’ and has since appeared in films like ‘Table No. 21’, ‘Shaitan’, ‘Samrat & Co’, ‘Fever’, and ‘Bloody Daddy’. The cult show ‘Kahin To Hoga’ changed not just his professional life but also his personal life.

Rajeev Khandelwal

When Ekta Kapoor cast Rajeev Khandelwal opposite Aamna Sharif in the show ‘Kahin To Hoga’, the audience went crazy over their on-screen chemistry. Aamna played Rajeev’s on-screen girlfriend ‘Kashish’ in the show. Soon, people started speculating that Aamna and Rajeev were dating each other in real life, and their on-screen chemistry paved the way for their off-screen love. After the show ended, Aamna Sharif signed a film with actor Aftab Shivdasani. Soon, speculations started to mount that she was dating Aftab and had left Rajiv. In 2008, when Rajiv was asked about the rumours of his affair with Aamna, he replied, ‘I am no longer related to Aamna. For three years, there were rumours of us dating each other. I think it has naturally ended now. Nobody connects me with Aamna anymore.’