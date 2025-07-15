‘Post-Divorce Comeback?’: Yuzi Chahal’s Ex Dhanashree Verma In Final Talks For Bigg Boss 19

Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and social media personality, is back in the spotlight, this time for her rumored entry into the Bigg Boss house. According to industry buzz, Dhanashree is in advanced talks to join the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19, just months after finalizing her highly publicised divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

An Instagram fan page tracking Bigg Boss developments recently claimed, “Post divorce, Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree Verma is almost confirmed for Bigg Boss 19. She was previously locked in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 but that season didn’t happen. Now it looks like she’s accepted Bigg Boss 19. Final talks are on.”

Speculation is also rife about other celebrity contestants, with names like Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Purav Jha, Raj Kundra, and Faisal Shaikh making the rounds. However, the biggest buzz currently surrounds Dhanashree, given her recent turbulent personal life and growing social media presence.

Earlier this year, Dhanashree made headlines when she and Yuzvendra Chahal ended their marriage after nearly four years together. Once celebrated as one of cricket and Bollywood’s most-loved couples, the two were spotted outside Bandra Family Court in February 2025 filing for divorce by mutual consent. Their plea to waive the six-month cooling-off period was denied, and after a year-and-a-half of separation, their divorce was finalized on March 20, 2025.

Reports claim that Chahal paid an alimony of ₹4.75 crore to Dhanashree. As she gears up for what could be a high-profile television comeback, all eyes are on her next move inside the Bigg Boss house.