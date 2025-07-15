‘It Is His Fundamental Right, But I Would Not Have Done It’, Anupam Kher Opened Up On Sardarji 3 Controversy

After the ongoing controversy of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir working in Diljit Dosanjh’s film ‘Sardar Ji 3’, now veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has also given his opinion. Let us tell you that Diljit Dosanjh is in the lead role in this film, and he is also the co-producer of the film. It also stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Amid the debate on freedom and nationalism, Anupam Kher has given his opinion on the issue and how right he believes it is.

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Anupam Kher said that Diljit Dosanjh has the right to make his choice, but he personally would not take this path. He further said, “It is his fundamental right. He has complete freedom to exercise his right, and he should be given the freedom. I can say from my point of view that I probably would not have done what he did.”

Anupam Kher expressed his opinion by drawing a parallel between national loyalty and familial love and said, “I would say, ‘You slapped my father, but you sing very well, play the tabla very well, so come to my house and perform. But I will not be able to do that. I am not that great. I won’t hit him back, but I won’t give him the right… The rules I follow at home, I follow in my country too’.

The actor said, ‘I am not so great that I can see my family being beaten up or my sister’s sindoor being wiped off for art. Those who can do that have full freedom.’ Let us tell you that the controversy surrounding ‘Sardar Ji 3’ started when it was revealed that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is playing the lead role in the film. Pakistani artists have been banned in India after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.