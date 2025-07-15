‘God Is Always With The Right Person, I Am Fine’, Abdu Rozik Opened Up On Theft Allegations In Dubai

Tajikistani singer and ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Abdu Rozik made headlines when reports came that he was arrested on charges of theft at Dubai airport on Saturday. However, after days of so many random speculations, his agency has clarified that he was not arrested but was detained by the police for questioning. However, Abdu Rozik did not comment directly on the reports of his arrest, but on the red carpet of the IIIA Awards in Dubai on July 12.

Abdu, while talking about this situation, said that he is fine. He was heard saying, ‘I want to tell everyone, I love Dubai and I am here with all of you. God is always with the right person. I am fine. Everything is great. Thank you very much to all of you for giving me lots of love and supporting me.’ Apart from this, Abdu also talked about his upcoming project. The 21-year-old singer said, ‘Many things are coming. You guys should follow and watch me.’

S-Line Project, the agency that manages Abdu’s work profile, said in a statement to one of the media houses, ‘First of all, he has not been arrested. He was just detained by the police. Abdu gave his explanation and was released. Today, he will attend the award ceremony to be held in Dubai. Secondly, the information given in the media is not correct. We will take all legal action to protect Abdu and his image.’

The statement further said, ‘Also, we will provide you all the information later to inform the Indian people. Believe me, we have a lot to say on this issue.’ Soon after the news of his arrest came out, Abdu shared an update on Instagram Stories and later posted videos of the award ceremony. Abdu gained popularity with India’s TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in which he got the name ‘Chota Bhaijaan’.