First Look of Harry Potter Reboot And Dominic McLaughlin Revealed, Are You Ready For The Magic Once Again?

The Harry Potter magic is back once again, which ruled the hearts of children and adults in the 2000s. It’s a strong story, never seen before magic, emotions… every single thing about Harry Potter has entered the minds of the people. Now HBO is making a series on it, and Dominic McLaughlin is going to play the character of Harry Potter in it.

His first look as Harry Potter from the series has been revealed, and once again, ‘Harry Potter’ fans have got goosebumps. Let us tell you that the production of the Harry Potter Reboot series has started, and fans have got a glimpse of the new actor playing the character of ‘Harry Potter’. HBO Max shared an exciting update from the set. They introduced Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, who looks exactly like the old Harry Potter wearing a Hogwarts dress, round glasses on his eyes.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Dominic McLaughlin is standing in a Hogwarts gown with confidence. His round glasses which are the identity of this famous character. Grey eyes and the same mark on the forehead. Posing with a clapboard, he is telling that the journey to revive the magical world of JK Rowling has now begun. The caption reads, ‘First year, go ahead. The HBO original Harry Potter series is now in production.’

Users are also reacting to seeing Dominic as Harry Potter. One wrote, ‘Good luck, little Potter.’ Another said, ‘He was the perfect choice.’ The third one excitedly said, ‘I am screaming and crying. A new era of magic has begun.’ However, some people are also saying that it is useless to reboot this film. Because it is going to be the same. While Dominic is playing Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Staunton as Hermione Granger are also included in this cast.