‘People In Bollywood Openly Celebrated My Failure At The Box Office’, Farah Khan Opened Up On Her Flop Movie Tees Maar Khan

Famous Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is famous these days for her cooking vlogs that she shares on her YouTube channel. The filmmaker made the comedy movie ‘Tees Maar Khan’ in the year 2010, but this film was a huge flop. Now, after 15 years, she has made a revelation while remembering the box office failure of the film and said that when the film did not perform well at the box office, many people in Bollywood openly celebrated.

Let us tell you that Farah Khan is also famous for her YouTube vlogs. She visits the homes of famous celebrities and gives fans a glimpse of the inside of their homes. She recently visited Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mumbai home. Their famous cook Dilip was also with her. The audience likes the fun of both of them. While talking in the vlog, Farah mentioned her film ‘Tees Maar Khan’.

Farah further said, ‘In our industry, people are more happy about the failure of others than your success. I remember that during the release of ‘Tees Maar Khan’, there was a real festive atmosphere in the film industry. The people I have worked with were saying, ‘Abhi Aayi Na Line Par’. ‘Tees Maar Khan’ is a legendary movie among Generation Z. They have no concern with my other films. We will do it, we will make it, and we will make it bigger.’

In the same vlog, Jackie recalled the early struggling days of his father, Vasu Bhagnani. He said, ‘Our training comes from him. They used to sell everything on the footpath. I was not born at that time. But the same thing happened in front of me during ‘Om Jai Jagdish’. I have seen him go from zero to ‘Chalo Saath Mein Milte Hain’ 3-4 times.’ and Talking about ‘Tees Maar Khan’, apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, it had stars like Akshay Khanna, Arya Babbar, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman, Ali Asgar.