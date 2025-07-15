Parag Tyagi Recalls His Sweet Memories With His Late Wife Shefali Jariwala On Social Media, Deets Inside

Small screen actor and Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, is going through such grief these days that it is difficult to express in words. He has lost his angel, his wife, due to a heart attack a few days ago. Kaanta Laga fame died on the 27th of last month at the age of 42. Parag is expressing his grief through social media. Now he has shared an old video on his Instagram, in which his memories with his ‘angel’ are associated.

This video has many memories of Parag Tyagi with his wife, Shefali Jariwala. In this viral video, he is sometimes seen having fun in the swimming pool and sometimes posing for a photo. Mohit Chauhan’s song ‘Kaash Phir Se’ is playing in the background. Let us tell you that Parag Tyagi has also written an emotional caption with this post, ‘Mastikhor meri gundi. Just keep having fun like this wherever you are.’

In his post, he has also used heart and kiss emojis. ‘Pari’ is written in the hashtag. He used to lovingly call his wife Pari. Seeing this post, the hearts of the fans are also filled with emotion. Arti Singh, who appeared with Shefali in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, said, ‘Shefu’. Along with this, she also made a heart emoji. One wrote, ‘Can’t believe that she is gone so soon. She was very cute.’ Another fan said, ‘Feel bad for Parag.’

Earlier, Parag had planted some trees in memory of Shefali Jariwala. His pet dog Simba was also with him, donating some necessary things to the needy. Sharing the videos and pictures, Parag wrote, ‘Pari has always loved nature, and she always wanted to give back the love she received from the world. The first step towards returning love is planting trees.’