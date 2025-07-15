Parag Tyagi Shares Nostalgic Videos Of ‘Masti Khor’ Wife Shefali Jariwala, Says, “Stay the Same Wherever You Are” Deets Inside!!!

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden passing on June 27 left a deep impact on her husband, Parag Tyagi, along with her family and fans. In the aftermath of this heartbreaking loss, Parag has been sharing heartfelt tributes and treasured memories of Shefali on social media, expressing his grief and enduring love. Take a look.

Parag Tyagi recalls Shefali Jariwala

On his Instagram handle, Parag posted a video capturing joyful and loving moments with his wife, Shefali. Along with the video, he wrote: “Masti Khor Meri Gundi ❤️❤️ Bas aise hi masti karte rehna jahan bhi ho aap.”

Earlier, Parag Tyagi addressed the negativity he encountered on social media, stating that no amount of criticism could stop him from sharing posts about Shefali. He stressed that honouring her memory in his own way is something no one can take away from him.

He said, “For those who are trying to garner attention by saying I won’t post for a long time. Sab log aapki tarah nahi hote (Not everyone is like you guys). Pari (Shefali) loved to be on social media and enjoyed the affection directed towards her. I have never been a social media person, and now she is in my heart, and I will ensure that she is loved by everyone, and she will be present on social media even though she is not here.”

“I don’t care about the judgment you negative people have. I don’t care about you, but I do care about all the people who still love her. I am going to cherish all her memories with you,” Parag added.

About Shefali Jariwala

For those unfamiliar, Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with the iconic remix track Kaanta Laga. Tragically, she passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Although cardiac arrest is suspected, the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and Mumbai Police have stated that the cause of death is currently listed as “reserved.”

Shefali and Parag’s journey of love started in 2010. After dating for four years, they tied the knot in 2014. The couple also won hearts as contestants on the dance reality show Nach Baliye.