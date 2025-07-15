Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Files FIR After Rs 7 Lakh Theft By Domestic Help

Television actor and reality TV star Kashish Kapoor has filed a police complaint against her domestic help after discovering a large sum of money missing from her residence. The 24-year-old, best known for her appearances on Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5, lodged the FIR at Amboli Police Station on July 9, 2025, accusing her house help, Sachin Kumar Choudhary, of stealing ₹7 lakh in cash.

Kashish alleges theft by trusted help

According to her statement, Kashish had kept ₹7 lakh in a cupboard drawer, intended to be sent to her mother. On July 9, she was shocked to find only ₹2.5 lakh left. Upon confronting Choudhary, who had been employed for five months, he allegedly produced ₹50,000 from his pockets before fleeing the house.

She immediately alerted the building’s security and proceeded to file an FIR under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to theft committed by domestic workers. Police have since launched an active manhunt for the accused.

Kashish shares her ordeal on social media

In a video message, Kashish said, “I treated him like family. This is more than just a theft; it’s a breach of trust and personal space.” She revealed that the domestic help admitted to taking ₹50,000 but did not account for the rest of the missing amount. CCTV footage from the building is currently being reviewed by police.

Kapoor, who is presently in Singapore for a work commitment, expressed how the incident has left her shaken. “I had no prior suspicion. This betrayal was completely unexpected,” she said. Building staff have also been questioned in connection with the case.

The incident has triggered fresh concerns in Mumbai’s celebrity circles and Andheri West neighbourhood about the importance of thorough background checks before hiring domestic staff. Police are continuing their investigation and are hopeful of making progress soon.