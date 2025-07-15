‘Nepotism Done Right’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Shora Sparks Internet Buzz With Acting Debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui surprised fans with a proud dad moment on Instagram as he showcased the acting chops of his 15-year-old daughter, Shora Siddiqui. Instead of his own performance, Nawaz shared a short clip of Shora delivering an intense scene alongside another actor, and the internet is already declaring her the next big thing.

Posting the video, Nawaz kept the caption simple: “Can I come in… Scene one,” letting Shora’s performance do the talking. Shot from an over-the-shoulder angle, the clip features Shora confidently performing in English, displaying sharp dialogue delivery and effortless screen presence.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with many calling Shora a natural talent. “Nepotism done right,” one fan wrote. Another added, “She’s the next big thing… Radhika Apte vibes!” Some noted it was only natural for talent to run in the family. “No surprises here… she’s your daughter after all!” read a comment. One user said, “She’s going to dominate Bollywood in a few years.”

Director Ron Kahlon, who reportedly mentored Shora in a recent workshop, also applauded her, commenting, “God bless her @nawazuddin._siddiqui. An absolute pleasure working with her… such raw talent.”

Shora’s interest in acting isn’t new. Nawazuddin had earlier revealed that she had proactively sought training, enrolling herself in a performing arts school. “My daughter approached the teachers herself, folded hands and said, ‘I want to learn acting,’” Nawaz said in an interview last year.

Meanwhile, Nawaz himself is staying busy with four upcoming projects: Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, and Raat Akeli Hai 2.