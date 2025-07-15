‘Shot At But Safe’: Fazilpuria Survives Gun Attack Days After ED Probe Over Snake Venom Case

Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria, known off-stage as Rahul Yadav, had a narrow escape after unknown attackers fired multiple rounds at his car near Gurugram. The shooting occurred on Monday along the Southern Peripheral Road near Badshahpur, according to a News18 report.

Fazilpuria was inside his vehicle when it was attacked, but fortunately, he emerged unscathed. Eyewitnesses told media that the shooters managed to flee the scene right after the assault. Authorities confirmed there were no injuries, and a police investigation is underway, including scrutiny of CCTV footage and forensic evidence from the scene.

Fazilpuria shot to fame with the 2014 hit track “Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull,” later featured in the Bollywood movie Kapoor & Sons alongside Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan. The song was produced by Badshah and remains one of his most popular numbers, along with Jimmy Choo, Party, and Millionaire. The singer’s stage name is inspired by his native village Fazilpur, located near Gurugram.

This isn’t the first time Fazilpuria has made headlines. Just last year, he faced legal trouble after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth over ₹58 lakh from him and YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The action was linked to a money laundering investigation surrounding a snake venom smuggling racket. Fazilpuria had reportedly been questioned multiple times about his alleged involvement and the controversial use of a snake in one of his music videos.

The ED probe revealed that seized assets included nearly three acres of land in Bijnor registered under Fazilpuria’s name, as well as bank accounts linked to him and Elvish Yadav. Fazilpuria had also spent time in judicial custody before being granted bail.