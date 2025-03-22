‘Listen To The Song First’ Dhanashree Gave Creepy Response On The Question of Paps For Getting Divorced

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are constantly in the news headlines for their divorce after officially getting separated on March 20. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer and social media influencer got married in the year 2020. The closeness between the two grew during COVID-19 when Dhanashree taught Yuzvendra Chahal dance.

Dhanashree Verma

Since their divorce rumors, only one question was rising in people’s minds is why this divorce happening? When Dhanashree was spotted in public for the first time after the divorce the paparazzi asked her the reason for getting divorce. On this question, Dhanashree expressed her discomfort by gesturing with her hand and shaking her head. When a paparazzi asked, “Ma’am, do you want to say anything about yesterday?”, she refused to answer and simply said, “Listen to the song first”.

Dhanashree Verma in Music Video

Later, when another paparazzi said that her new song reflected her current situation, she appeared visibly emotional and responded with a thumbs up indicating that it was true. Dhanashree’s new song was released just hours before the final decision on her divorce. The theme of the song caught everyone’s attention and this song is based on infidelity. In this song titled ‘Dekha Ji Dekha’, Dhanashree’s husband is shown cheating on her.

Dhanashree Verma’s Music Album

At the end of the song, Dhanashree breaks all the bonds and leaves her husband after getting a divorce. Amidst the divorce speculations, Dhanashree also faced trolling from netizens and when Chahal was spotted with his friend RJ Mahvash on many occasions, many rumors were spread about him too. However, nothing has been confirmed yet about their relationship. Recently during the ICC Champions trophy as well Yuzvendra Chahal was seen enjoying the match with RJ Mahvash along with other celebrities from the entertainment world.