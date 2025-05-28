‘Avarice Made Me Stop Learning’: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Arrogance, Stardom, Second Chances

Never one to mince words, Kamal Haasan has delivered a sharp reality check on what fuels arrogance among India’s film stars—while openly admitting he wasn’t immune either. In an interview with PTI, the veteran actor and filmmaker, now promoting his upcoming film Thug Life, pulled back the curtain on how stardom can isolate artists from both applause and accountability.

“It’s tough being a star,” Kamal began, explaining how entourages tend to shield celebrities from reality. “The people around you lift you so high that your feet don’t touch the ground. The applause doesn’t feel real anymore. And when you stop hearing criticism altogether, arrogance creeps in quietly.”

The Vikram actor reflected on the double-edged sword of fame: while it gives you a vast audience, it also distances you from its rawness. “The applause is filtered—either through reports or fan meets—but never direct. That detachment warps your sense of reality,” he noted.

But Kamal’s commentary wasn’t just philosophical; it was also personal. Looking back at his decades-long journey from child artist to one of Indian cinema’s most versatile names, he confessed that his own hunger for wealth once dulled his thirst for knowledge. “I stopped looking for more gurus because I got caught up in chasing money. That was my mistake. I could’ve learned much more,” he admitted.

The actor revealed that financial stability became his obsession in his twenties. “Affluence became the dream. I chased it hard, sometimes at the cost of my heart. Thankfully, I woke up and launched my own company just before I turned 30. It was risky but worth it.”

Kamal is now set to reunite with director Mani Ratnam after 37 years, the duo last having created cinematic magic with Naayakan. Their upcoming project, Thug Life, promises to be an ensemble affair, starring Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Nassar, and more. The film is slated for a global release on 5 June 2025.