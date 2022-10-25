Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Developing ‘God Syndrome’ After Getting Recognition For Vicky Donor!

Bollywood actor proved his acting prowess from his very first film, Vicky Donor itself. After that, he had a string of flops before getting critical acclaim once again for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The movie revived his drowning career and since then, Khurrana has become a bankable star for many producers.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann revealed that the huge success of Vicky Donor got to his head and he started taking his sense of confidence in the wrong way. He admitted to having developed a ‘God syndrome’. However, he also mentioned that there were numerous hindrances in his life that have kept him grounded.

“It was after my first film. I felt like I had arrived. I think it happens when you get so much success unexpectedly and you get the ‘God syndrome’. However, I have seen several ups and downs in my life. I have been doing this since my college days. I started my career at a very young age. I was a reality show contestant at the age of 18. Since I have gone through that drill and phase, I can easily deal with everything,” stated the Bareily Ki Barfi actor.

The versatile actor started his journey in the industry with a reality show, Roadies. He later went on to become a popular VJ (Video Jockey). Ayushmann won accolades for his debut film Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam for its unique story of a sperm donor. He has featured in many subject-driven films, the latest being Doctor G. His upcoming films include Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Pandey and Dinesh Vijan’s untitled alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.