Preity Zinta & Abhay Deol Celebrate “Dimpavali,” Compete With Each Other Over Dimple!

Abhay Deol spent Diwali with Preity Zinta. The actor posted photos of them from their Diwali celebrations. He dubbed it “Dimpavali” because the two actors competed to show off their dimples.

Abhay Deol captioned the photos on Instagram, “It was a ‘who has the deeper dimples’ kind of Diwali.” I stated that I have two. She stated that she does not require more than one. I wish I was more attractive… “‘Dimpavli, happy dimpavli.”

Preity is dressed in a pink saree and a sleeveless blouse. She wore it with gold earrings, a necklace, and a tilak on her forehead. Abhay posed for photos alongside her in black.

“Itney dimple to Dimple Kapadia ke bhi nahi the (Even Dimple Kapadia did not have so many dimples),” a fan commented on the post. “Happy Diwali, cutie,” wrote another. “Oh my goodness, those dimples make me blush.” “In very rare cases, the caption is better than the pic #happydimpavli,” another fan wrote. “Happy Dimple Diwali,” one commenter added. Guys.” “Haha so cute!” said another. “‘Dimpavli, happy dimpavali.”

Preity also shared photos from the Diwali celebrations with her husband Gene Goodenough and others. “Happy Diwali,” she wrote. Preity’s first Diwali since the birth of her twins Jai and Gia. In November of last year, the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

Preity recently shared photos of the Karva Chauth celebration in Los Angeles. She wrote on her Instagram: “This Chaut Karva is full of many new items.” It took me 3 months to create my phulkari dupatta. This is my first Karva Chauth as a mom, the first hour without water all day long, and the first moon. Today, more than ever, I believe that we can be stronger as couples and as individuals only if we respect each other and our traditions. This is how East and West understand each other and become happy together. light and love.