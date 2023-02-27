‘Bahut Guts Hai’; Fans React As Shalin Bhanot Openly Asks Soundarya About Dating Sajid

Shalin Bhanot is one of the Bigg Boss members who entertains and teases the family with outrageous questions and antics. In the house, members call him an exaggerated actor and sometimes a liar.

Shalin Bhanot was repeatedly accused on Bigg Boss 16 of making inappropriate comments about female contestants. However, Shaleen Bhanot has not changed at all since leaving Bigg Boss, and she recently asked such a question at a party attended by her co-contestant Soundarya Sharma, which surprised the actress.

Shalin Bhanot Asks Soundarya Sharma-Sajid Khan About Dating Rumours

Following Farah Khan, Shekhar Suman hosted a party for Bigg Boss Season 16 contestants at his home. Many celebrities attended the party, including Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Shaleen Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and Manya Singh. According to reports, Shaleen Bhanot had a great time at the party, but jokingly, the actor asked Sajid-Soundarya a question that left them completely stunned. The Bekaboo actor inquired if they were actually dating. Shaleen Bhanot may have posed this question in jest, but the video quickly went viral on social media.

Soundarya Reacts like this To Shalin Bhanot on Affair rumours

In the video, Soundarya Sharma answers “Shut up” to Shalin’s question. People react differently to this viral video on the internet. “This guy doesn’t quit and posts a lot of content,” said one user. Soundarya is also very intelligent. She herself shared this video. Another user wrote: “Brother, this guy has a lot of courage, not bullshit.” One user wrote to another: “Brother, you provide content here as well.” Fans couldn’t help laughing at Shalin’s question.

Let us remind you that the names Soundarya Sharma and Sajid Khan have been linked on social media for some time, and the actress recently clarified the situation. The actress has denied having a relationship with Sajid Khan.