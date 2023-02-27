Kartik Aaryan Becomes A Fan Of Bhojpuri Songs; Actor Dances Fiercely On This Song!

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is in discussion these days about his film Shehzada. The film has been released in theatres. However, Shehzada audience has not liked it much. The mixed reaction of the audience has come to the fore regarding the film. Shehzada has had a slow start at the box office. A video of actor Kartik Aaryan amidst the film Shehzada is going viral on social media. Actually Kartik is seen dancing on a Bhojpuri song in this video.

#KartikAaryan dancing on #PawanSingh's popular Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu is the best thing in recent times 😍🕺❤️ pic.twitter.com/taj1CT3u7I — Shehzada of Bollywood #KartikAaryan (@KartikSjaan) February 24, 2023

This video has been shared on Twitter by Kartik Aaryan’s fan page. In this video, Kartik Aaryan is seen dancing to the famous Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu. In the video, Kartik is wearing a white colored kurta pyjama and is seen dancing to Bhojpuri songs with friends. Along with this, Kartik’s father is also seen dancing behind the video. According to information, Kartik’s dance video is from his cousin’s wedding.

Let us tell you that Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada was recently released on 17 February. However, Shehzada has not achieved much success. The film didn’t do well at the box office. Actress Kriti Sanon has appeared opposite Kartik in the film. It is an action comedy film which is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Talking about the upcoming project of the actor, he is working in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are working with him in the lead roles. Sameer Vidwans is directing Satyaprem Ki Katha. Apart from this film, Kartik is also working in Aashiqui 3. Anurag Basu is directing this film.