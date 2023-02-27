BB16 Fame, Sumbul Toqueer Shows Little Glimpse Of Her New Luxurious House; Checkout!

Sumbul Toqueer Khan is one of the famous members of Bigg Boss 16.Although she was very young in the show but was giving competition to well aged and Mature elders. However, her fight ended a few days before the final due to which her fans were very disappointed.Recently, Sumbul was spotted at a Bigg Boss party hosted by Farah khan and Shekhar Suman. Numerous photo shoots of her have also surfaced recently as fans think that Sumbul gets bold when she leaves the house.

Sumbul Shows Little Glipmse Of Her under Construction Home

The actress recently announced that she had bought a new house, which she shared on social media. In the video, Sumbul said: “Friends, My New House is getting ready , so I’ll show it soon as currently Construction work is going on.” Sumbul also represents the architect Radhika who is designing her new home. Sumbul also ask her fans- let us know if you have any suggestion, I will implement.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

Sumbul Got Recognition with this TV Show

Sumbul Touqeer Khan became famous from the popular star plus TV show “Imlie”. In this show, she was established primarily as a lead actress. Imlie. After her role in this show, she got into Bigg Boss 16 and after that she became a favorite of the public. At the beginning of the show, her name was associated with actor Shaleen Bhanot because of their closeness, but their relationship later ended badly. The problem is that these two don’t like to talk to each other.