‘Kaisa Laga Beijjati..’: Sumbul Toqueer Ridicules Tina Datta Outside Bigg Boss; Checkout Story!

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Tukir Khan attacks Tina Datta. Bigg Boss member Sumbul Tukir Khan is back in the news due to his feud with Tina Datta. The Actress recently gave an interview where she openly lashed out at Tina Datta and asked such a question that Uttaran actress might take offense.

Enmity between Tina and Sumbul

Sumbul Toqueer Khan was a fan favorite in Bigg Boss 16. The actress was eliminated from the show several times, but the fans saved her from being eliminated. Sumbul, Tina Duta, and Shalin Barnott were often the victims of arguments at Big Boss 16, but later on Sumbul gets very angry with the two of them and undermines their friendship. Although Sumbul dissuades Shalin but Tina becomes her forever enemy.

Sumbul Taunts Tina Datta

Sumbul Toqueer Khan recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama. In this interview, she talks about her experience with Bigg Boss 16. When the actress was asked what questions she would ask Tina Dutta if she had the opportunity to become a journalist. In response, Sumbul said, “I will ask Kitna maza aaya apni beijjati karwa ke.”

Tina-Sumbul Fight in Bigg Boss house

Tina Datta accuses Sumbul for coming between her and Shaleen Bhanot’s love story. She also accuses Sumbul of having feelings for Shaleen. One day Salman Khan scolded Sumbul too. However, as the show progressed, Tina’s acting became more and more prominent, and eventually the audience caught Tina due to her poor performance against Sumbul. Now, after leaving Bigg Boss, Sumbul has a lot to say about Tina, which clearly shows her hatred for the Uttaran actress.