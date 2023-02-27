Nora Fatehi’s Throwback Video In Backless, Thigh-high Slit Dress Goes Viral; Check Out

Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest actresses in B-town. She has a huge fan base on Instagram. The diva often treats her fans with some of her stunning pics on her Instagram handle. Nora has a great body with curves at the right place. Whatever she wears, she looks amazing. The Saki Saki fame actress makes her fans go gaga with her sartorial choices. An old video of Nora has gone viral where she is seen in a sexy outfit.

Nora Fatehi’s Old Video In Backless Dress

The viral video has been shared by Nora Fatehi on her Instagram handle. She can be seen in a sexy backless green dress with thigh-high slit green and was walking on a beach.

“When i walk in sit up straight, i dont give a F**k if i was late,” she captioned the video.

Fans of Nora showered Nora with love as they filled the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis.

Nora Fatehi’s Item Numbers

Nora is a great dancer and she had appeared in several item numbers in movies. Her sensuous moves are always raved by the audience. She appeared in Manohari in Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Beginning, Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manika in Thank God, and Jehda Nasha in An Action Hero. She is also a terrific belly dancer. Nora has judged many dance reality shows as well.

Nora Fatehi’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will accompany Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa on the upcoming North American tour called The Entertainers. They will perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland from March 3-12.