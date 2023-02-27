‘Belly Sucked In’: Netizens Label Bhumi Pednekar As ‘Wannabe’ For Her Latest Fashionable Outing!

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is one of the famous actresses. She has proved her acting prowess by playing all kinds of roles on the silver screen. Every time she appears on screen, she literally rules as well as nails all her characters like nobody’s business in the industry.

Last night, the beauty was seen attending an event in the city where she looked stunning in a saree. But her fashion sense did not go down well with netizens. They labeled her a ‘wannabe.’ They mocked her for sucking her belly in the comments section under her video.

Bhumi is very popular among her fans. Especially on social media, she has more than 7 million followers on Instagram. The actress made headlines for her alleged boyfriend Yash Kataria after their kiss video became viral on the internet. And not to forget, Pednekar’s aesthetically pleasing Instagram feeds are loved by fans as well as her sultry fashionable photos along with reels too.

Let’s come back to the topic. The gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar wore a beautiful mirror-work white saree. It featured a heavily embroidered blouse as well as a matching cape. For makeup, the actress opted for her usual smoky glam with nude lips. She stole the show with her bright smile.

But netizens commented, “Why always u hold ur stomach so inside.. let it be ..why the fuck fake it,” “She is a wannabe,” “Why does it look like she has got her ribs removed” etc. They did not like her fashion sense and called it ‘fake.’