Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam Makes Shocking Allegations Against Priyanka Gandhi’s Aide; Check Out!

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam has accused Priyanka Gandhi’s aide for misbehaving with her and threatening her with death. Her father has filed a case against Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal assistant Sandeep Kumar. Read on to know.

Case Filed Against Priyanka Gandhi

An FIR has been registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal assistant as a complaint has been filed by BB 16 finalist Archana Gautam’s father. Archana has confirmed it during her Facebook live.

As per reports, the complaint has been filed at Partapur police station, Meerut under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

Here’s What Archana’s Father Has Complained About

Archana Gautam’s father, Gautam Budh, in his complaint has alleged that his daughter had gone to Raipur in Chhattisgarh on February 26, 2023, to attend the Congress General Convention at the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi.

At the event, Archana asked Priyanka Gandhi’s personal aide to arrange a meeting between her and Gandhi.

In his complaint, Gautam Budh alleged that “Sandeep Kumar refused to introduce Archana to Priyanka Gandhi. He also allegedly used “casteist words and indecent language” while talking rudely to Archana and also threatened to kill her.

Archana Gautam’s Statement On Facebook Live

During the Facebook live, Archana said she doesn’t understand why people are “keeping such people who are gnawing on the party”. She also said that messages from many workers like her do not reach (to Priyanka Gandhi) because of Sandeep Singh.

She also alleged that Singh threatened to put her in police lockup.

Meanwhile, Meerut City’s SP Piyush Singh has also told news agency ANI that a case had been registered in the matter and they are investigating the case.