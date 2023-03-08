‘Tu Bheek Mangega Agar…’: Govinda Recalls His Mother’s Warning To Him; Read On!

Govinda is a talented star of Bollywood. He has ruled over the industry for years. Govinda is still remembered for his unique dance moves and brilliant acting. There was a time when Govinda was so much under limelight that every aspect of his life was like an open book. His films were doing wonders on the box office and there were several new pieces about his growing closeness with co-stars. Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Ahuja secretly at the peak of his career.

He kept his marriage under wraps for a long time. During the same time, his mother sad something which has remained with the actor till today.

Govinda’s mother used harsh words to scold him

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Govinda revealed that his mother shared a deep bond with Sunita. He recalled the harsh words his mother used for him when there were rumours of his link-up with co-actors despite being married. The actor said that he was surprised to hear his mother saying such a thing to him. Govinda stated, “She (mother) used very dirty words. She had said- Tu bheek mangega agar tune Sunita ke saath dhoka kia (You will beg if you cheat on Sunita). I told her – you love her so much. Then she said that Sunita is Lakshmi.”

Sunita Ahuja reveals why she and Govinda hid their marriage

Elaborating the reason for hiding her marriage, Sunita told that she was not talking about it because at that time getting married meant ending one’s career. And Govinda was at the peak of his career when the marriage took place. Sunita quoted, “I told him to sign as many films as he could in a year. We would keep our marriage a secret. But when I had daughter Tina, we decided to announce it on her first birthday.”

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja took the plunge secretly in 1987. The couple has two children- Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan.