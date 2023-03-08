‘Haram Hai Yeh Sab’: Dipika Kakar Trolled For Celebrating Hindu Festival With Shoaib Ibrahim!

Popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim remain in the limelight for various reasons. From their professional projects to their personal life, everything is discussed about the pair openly. After announcing pregnancy after 5 years of marriage, the duo is often seen sharing the glimpses from their interesting journey. They keep putting out vlogs depicting how they are taking care of their soon-to-be born baby.

Recently, on the occasion of Holi, Dipika and Shoaib shared pictures from their celebrations of the festival. They wished their fans a ‘Happy Holi’. Dressed up in white ethnic wear, Dipika and Shoaib look completely in festive mood with ‘gulal’ on their hands and clothes. In the photos, Dipika is seen flaunting her baby bump while her pregnancy glow is at peak.

As soon as Dipika and Shoaib shared their beautiful snaps, trolls began commenting it. Some bigots started questioning why the couple wished on a Hindu festival when they are Muslims. A user reminded, ‘Holi ki Mubarak de skate ho, Shab-e-Barat ki nahi.” Another wrote, “How are you Muslims, it is Shab-e-Barat and you are celebrating Holi.” A third one stated, “Haram hai yeh sab.”

On the other hand, the fans of Dipika and Shoaib Shoaib are only seeing it as a celebration and are wishing Holi to the couple as well.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Abraham met and fell in love on the sets of their show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. They tied the knot in February, 2018 after dating for a long time. Dipika changed her religion to marry Shoaib.