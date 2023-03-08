Ranbir Kapoor Reveals First Gift For Daughter Raha; Has Special Connection With His Favourite Number!

The power duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most loved couple in Bollywood. After dating for quite some time, the love birds finally tied the knot in April 2022. Later in November 2022, they welcomed their first daughter Raha into the family.

Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been enjoying every moment they have with the little one. Recently, in an interview, the Brahmastra actor spilled some interesting facts about his daughter. He revealed the first gift he bought for Raha.

Right now Ranbir is busy promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It was released in theaters today. This actor has worked with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Amidst the promotions, he spoke about his first gift for Raha in an interview. He revealed that he gave her a ‘really small Nike sneaker.’ He said that he gave Raha a small Barcelona jersey with his name as well as the number 8 on it. This is too much adorable.

On the other hand, Ranbir revealed that he was the first person to click the first picture of Raha as Alia was not in that state as she was delivering her. He was asked about the first person from the family to pick Raha up after Alia. He said that either Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, or his mother Neetu Kapoor held her first.

Meanwhile, Ranbir talked about his wife Alia Bhatt during the promotion. He called her his ‘inspiration.’ Interesting details about the star kid have got Ranbir and Alia’s fans super excited.