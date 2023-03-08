Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of B-town. She often turns heads with her stunning pics. Her recent snaps have also set the internet ablaze. She can be seen donning a sexy outfit in the pics.

Disha Patani’s Viral Hot Pics

Disha always makes her fans go gaga with her smouldering hot pics. She has a hot bod and the diva flaunts her sexy curves in her pics. Recently, she took the internet by storm with her latest photos.

The Ek Villain Returns actress donned a sultry black semi-sheer, lacy corset dress. She paired her outfit with semi-sheer embellished gloves, fishnet stockings, and a pair of feather-high boots. She oozed oomph as she struck some sensuous poses in the pics.

Fans of Disha have showered her with love as they dropped red heart and fire emoticons in the pics.

She is currently on a tour in the US with actors Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurrana among others.

Disha Patani’s Relationships

Apart form her smoking hot pics, Disha also grabs the headlines for her break-up and linkup rumours. She reportedly broke up with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. But they never spoke about it. Disha is apparently dating her friend, Aleksander Alex IIic. She is often spotted with him and they also share posts with each other on social media. Disha has never spoke about her alleged breakup with Tiger nor did she confirm her relationship with Aleksander. While Aleksander earlier in an interview said that he and Disha are just ‘good friends’.

Disha Patani’s Work Front

On the professional front, she was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The movie tanked at the box office. She will be next seen in Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.