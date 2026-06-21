Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam Reveals She Once Played a Corpse in CID for ₹3,000 a Day Says, ‘Success Doesn’t Come Overnight’

Actress and former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has opened up about the struggles she faced before finding fame in the entertainment industry. Known today for her fearless personality and outspoken nature, Archana revealed that her journey to success was far from easy and included taking on roles that many aspiring actors might have turned down. During a recent appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s reality show Tum Ho Na, Ghar Ki Superstar, Archana shared surprising details about her early acting career, including a role where she played a corpse in the popular crime show CID.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam Played a Corpse in CID

Recalling the initial days of her acting career, Archana said that she accepted every opportunity that came her way in order to establish herself in the industry. According to the actress, one of her earliest television assignments was in CID, where she was cast as a dead body. She revealed that the role paid her ₹3,000 per day and required her to remain completely motionless throughout the shoot.

Archana Gautam

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Archana explained that she had to lie on the floor or on a stretcher with her eyes closed while senior actors performed scenes around her. She admitted that staying still for long periods while pretending to be lifeless was much more challenging than people might imagine. While speaking about her journey, Archana emphasized that many people assume fame and success arrive overnight in the entertainment world.

Archana Gautam

The actress said that audiences often see only the final result but remain unaware of the years of struggle, rejection, and hard work that aspiring artists go through before achieving recognition. She noted that every small role she accepted helped her gain experience and move one step closer to her dream of becoming a successful performer. This is not the first time Archana Gautam has spoken about her difficult beginnings.

Archana Gautam

In an earlier interview, the actress had revealed the financial challenges she faced after moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in showbiz. Coming from a family with limited financial resources, she said she could not rely on her parents for support while trying to establish herself in the city. Archana shared that she initially lived in a small chawl where conditions were extremely difficult. She recalled facing issues such as poor living conditions and sleepless nights while struggling to make ends meet.