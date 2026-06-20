Imtiaz Ali’s Remarks on Burqa and Purdah Spark Social Media Debate; Director Clarifies His Stand

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has found himself at the center of a social media debate following comments he made about the practice of wearing burqa and purdah. The director, known for creating memorable female characters in films such as Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and his latest release Main Wapas Aaunga, shared his views during a recent interview, prompting mixed reactions online.

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali’s Remarks Spark Debate

While some users supported his perspective on personal freedom and social conditioning, others disagreed with his remarks, leading to widespread discussion across social media platforms. During an appearance on the podcast Unfiltered by Samdish, Imtiaz Ali spoke about social customs and the idea of feeling comfortable within restrictive systems. The filmmaker expressed discomfort with the argument that women are comfortable wearing burqa or observing purdah.

Imtiaz Ali

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According to him, people should critically examine social practices that may impose restrictions rather than simply accepting them as normal. Imtiaz suggested that when individuals become completely comfortable with limitations placed upon them, it can indicate deeper social conditioning. His comments quickly gained attention online and became the subject of debate. As reactions intensified, many viewers pointed out that Imtiaz Ali also clarified his position during the same conversation.

Imtiaz Ali

The director stated that he was not targeting any particular religion, community, or individual. He emphasized that he does not believe in interfering with other people’s choices or questioning their personal decisions. Instead, he described his comments as part of a broader discussion about social tolerance, personal freedom, and the importance of maintaining open dialogue in society.

Imtiaz Ali

During the interview, Imtiaz Ali also spoke about increasing polarization in public discourse. The filmmaker expressed concern that people are becoming more extreme in their viewpoints, making meaningful conversations increasingly difficult. He argued that individuals with differing opinions should still be able to coexist respectfully without viewing each other as enemies. According to Imtiaz, tolerance and restraint are essential qualities that help societies function peacefully despite ideological differences. His remarks on social harmony have also been widely shared alongside the more controversial portions of the interview.