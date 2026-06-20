‘He Is Surrounding Us, Will Take Rebirth In Our Family’, Shekhar Suman Opens Up About His Elder Son Ayush’s Death

Veteran actor and television host Shekhar Suman has spoken candidly about one of the most heartbreaking chapters of his life, the loss of his elder son, Ayush Suman. During a recent interview, the actor reflected on Ayush’s rare illness, the emotional impact of his passing, and the belief that his son’s presence continues to remain with the family even today. Known for his wit and humor on screen, Shekhar revealed a deeply personal side as he shared memories of a loss that continues to affect him decades later.

Shekhar Suman

How Shekhar Suman’s Father First Noticed the Illness

Speaking in a recent interview, Shekhar recalled how his father, who was a doctor, was the first person to notice that something might be wrong with young Ayush. According to the actor, Ayush had casually sat on his grandfather’s lap when the latter observed certain physical signs that concerned him. He advised Shekhar to get the child medically examined after returning to Mumbai, even though he hoped it would turn out to be nothing serious.

Shekhar Suman

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Following the advice, the family underwent medical tests that eventually led to a devastating diagnosis. Doctors reportedly discovered that Ayush was suffering from Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF), an extremely rare and serious heart condition. Shekhar described the disease as one of the rarest medical conditions, recalling the shock that gripped the entire family after learning about the diagnosis.

Shekhar Suman

The actor said that when he informed his father about the medical findings, the reaction was one of complete silence and disbelief. According to Shekhar, it was at that moment that he realized the seriousness of the situation. Despite extensive medical efforts, the condition was incurable. Ayush Suman passed away in 1995 at the age of 11. The tragedy left a profound impact on Shekhar Suman and his family. Even after several decades, the actor admits that the pain has never completely faded.

Shekhar Suman

Speaking about the emotional aftermath, Shekhar said that his family continues to remember Ayush every day through photographs, conversations, and cherished memories. Shekhar shared that over the years, several spiritual guides, astrologers, and priests had told the family that Ayush would one day send them a sign. The actor said that his wife strongly believes she experienced such a moment and remains convinced that their son’s presence continues to surround the family.