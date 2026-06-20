Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Joins Ayodhya Temple Donation Row Debate With Satirical Video; Internet Reacts To Her Reactions

Social media personality and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has entered the ongoing conversation surrounding the alleged irregularities in donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. After recent comments by actor Shekhar Suman and reactions from actor Prakash Raj, Chandrika has now shared a satirical video on social media that has quickly gone viral, generating both praise and criticism from internet users.

Chandrika Dixit

Chandrika Dixit’s Video Sparks Discussion

In the video shared on Instagram, Chandrika Dixit appears alongside her mother in a scripted conversation centered around reports of alleged donation-related irregularities at the Ayodhya temple. The clip uses satire and irony to comment on the controversy. During the conversation, Chandrika jokingly dismisses reports of theft and sarcastically suggests an alternative explanation for the missing valuables.

Chandrika Dixit

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The influencer’s humorous take quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users sharing and commenting on the video. The video has triggered a wide range of reactions across social media platforms. Many users praised Chandrika for using humor to comment on a topic that has dominated headlines in recent days. Supporters described the video as bold and witty, while others applauded her for expressing her views through satire.

Chandrika Dixit

At the same time, some viewers criticized the content, arguing that sensitive issues involving religious institutions should not be turned into comedy. The contrasting reactions have further amplified the video’s reach, making it one of the most discussed social media clips related to the controversy. Chandrika’s video comes shortly after Shekhar Suman addressed the issue on his YouTube show Shekhar Tonight.

Chandrika Dixit

The veteran actor used political satire to comment on reports surrounding the alleged donation irregularities. His remarks subsequently went viral and were widely circulated online. Actor Prakash Raj later shared clips related to the discussion on social media, adding his own reaction and contributing to the ongoing debate among internet users. Together, these responses have transformed the issue from a political and administrative matter into a major topic of discussion within the entertainment and social media space.