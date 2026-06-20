Three Arrested in Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case as Bengaluru Cyber Police Crack Down on AI-Generated Content

In a major breakthrough in the Rukmini Vasanth deepfake controversy, Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have arrested three individuals accused of creating and circulating AI-generated morphed images and videos of the Kannada actor. The arrests come weeks after Rukmini filed a complaint alleging that manipulated content depicting her in a derogatory manner was being widely shared across social media platforms.

According to police officials, the accused allegedly used artificial intelligence tools to create objectionable images and videos featuring the actor and then distributed the content online. Investigators say the material was designed to misrepresent the actor and damage her reputation. The case has become one of the most high-profile examples of deepfake misuse involving a celebrity in India this year.

The controversy first erupted in May when morphed images and videos purportedly showing Rukmini in a bikini began circulating on social media. Many posts falsely claimed that the visuals were genuine photographs taken during a film shoot. The actor quickly clarified that the images were fabricated and warned fans against believing or sharing them.

Expressing her concern at the time, Rukmini described the incident as a serious invasion of privacy and a troubling example of how AI technology can be weaponised against individuals. She stressed that the content was entirely fake and announced that legal and cybercrime action would be pursued against those responsible.

Following her complaint, Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police registered a case under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A special investigation team was subsequently formed to identify the creators and distributors of the content. Authorities began tracing social media accounts involved in spreading the fabricated visuals and sought information from multiple digital platforms.

Police officials revealed that the three accused, identified as Ravikumar, Chandrakanth and Ranjith, were arrested after investigators gathered digital evidence linking them to the creation and circulation of the deepfake material. Mobile phones and electronic devices have reportedly been seized as part of the investigation. Further inquiries are underway to determine whether additional individuals were involved.

The arrests mark the latest development in a case that had already prompted authorities to book 29 social media accounts allegedly connected to the circulation of the fake content. Earlier this month, police registered an FIR against multiple accounts across Instagram, Facebook and X for creating, sharing and amplifying the manipulated images and videos.

The incident has reignited concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. Experts have repeatedly warned that AI-generated content can be used to create convincing but entirely fabricated images, videos and audio recordings capable of damaging reputations, spreading misinformation and facilitating harassment. The issue has become particularly acute for public figures, who are increasingly finding themselves targeted by digitally altered content.

Rukmini Vasanth, one of Kannada cinema’s fastest-rising stars, is best known for her performances in films such as Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and the upcoming Kantara: Chapter 1. Her popularity has grown significantly in recent years, making her one of the most recognisable faces in South Indian cinema.