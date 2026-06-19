Sunil Grover Wins Hearts Again! Actor Spotted Sleeping on Rishikesh Footpath, Fans Call Him the Most Grounded Star

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has once again proved that stardom and simplicity can go hand in hand. Known for his exceptional comic timing and unforgettable characters, the beloved entertainer recently left fans amazed after sharing a video of himself sleeping on a footpath in Rishikesh. Sunil Grover posted the video on his Instagram account from the famous Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover Slept On Ghat

In the clip, the actor can be seen lying on a sheet spread on the pavement alongside other people, with his slippers placed neatly beside him. Sharing the moment with his followers, Sunil captioned the video, Taare Zameen Par. The video quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration and praise. Many were touched by the actor’s humility despite enjoying immense success and fame.

Sunil Grover

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One user wrote, “An amazing human being and a favorite artist.” Another commented, “That is why everyone loves you.” A fan described him as “such a down-to-earth guy,” while another wrote, “I have only one heart—how many times will you win it over?” Several users also appreciated the absence of ego in the actor despite his celebrity status, calling him a true inspiration. This isn’t the first time Sunil Grover’s simple lifestyle has made headlines.

Sunil Grover

Over the years, the actor has often shared glimpses of himself enjoying everyday activities. Whether it’s extracting sugarcane juice, preparing tea at a roadside stall, or spending time with local workers, Sunil’s relatable moments have consistently resonated with fans. A few months ago, he had shared another viral video in which he was seen ironing clothes at a roadside tent. Using a traditional charcoal iron, the actor pressed a pair of trousers, once again showcasing his grounded personality and earning widespread appreciation online.

Sunil Grover

Professionally, Sunil Grover continues to dominate the entertainment scene. His recent appearances on The Great Indian Kapil Show received tremendous praise, especially for his spot-on impersonations of personalities such as Kader Khan, Aamir Khan, Donald Trump, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, and Salman Khan. His ability to effortlessly transform into diverse characters has made him one of India’s most loved entertainers. While his talent keeps audiences entertained, it is his humility and connection with ordinary life that continue to set him apart.