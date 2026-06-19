Shilpa Shinde Calls TV Producers ‘White-Collar Mafias’, Says Co-Stars Abandoned Her During Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Controversy

Actor Shilpa Shinde has once again sparked debate within the television industry, launching a scathing attack on television producers and industry bodies while revisiting the controversy that led to her exit from the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actor described television producers as “white-collar mafias” and expressed disappointment over what she claims was a complete lack of support from her co-stars when she was battling the show’s makers.

Shilpa’s latest remarks come amid discussions surrounding actor Shehzada Dhami’s allegations that he is yet to receive nearly ₹30 lakh in pending dues from a television producer. Reacting to the issue through a video shared on social media, Shilpa said the incident reflected a larger problem within the industry, one she claims has existed for years. She argued that artists are often left helpless when disputes arise because powerful producers and industry associations tend to protect one another.

According to Shilpa, television producers operate like organised power centres that can significantly influence an actor’s career. She alleged that many performers are reluctant to speak out because they fear losing work opportunities. The actor also criticised artists’ associations, claiming they frequently side with producers instead of supporting actors facing professional disputes.

The controversy has renewed attention on Shilpa’s long-running dispute with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, a show that made her a household name through her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi. In 2016, she exited the sitcom following a bitter disagreement with the producers over contractual issues and alleged non-payment of dues. The dispute eventually escalated into legal battles and public accusations that dominated television headlines for years.

Recently, Shilpa found herself in another controversy after admitting during a podcast that a sexual harassment complaint she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli was false. The revelation drew widespread criticism from both the entertainment industry and social media users, with many questioning why she chose to make such a serious allegation.

Addressing the backlash, Shilpa insisted that critics were judging her without understanding the circumstances she faced at the time. She claimed she was under immense pressure and felt isolated during the dispute. According to the actor, outsiders have little understanding of the realities actors experience when conflicts arise with influential producers and production houses.

One of Shilpa’s strongest grievances appears to be directed at her former colleagues. She revealed that none of her co-stars publicly supported her during the controversy, despite working closely with her for years. The actor suggested that many within the industry chose to remain silent to protect their own careers rather than stand by someone facing professional difficulties.

The actor also claimed that fear continues to dominate the television industry. In her view, many artists avoid speaking against producers because they worry about being unofficially blacklisted or denied future opportunities. She argued that this culture of silence has allowed unfair practices to continue unchecked.

Shilpa’s relationship with the television industry has remained complicated ever since the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fallout. While she went on to win Bigg Boss 11 and maintain a strong fan following, she has repeatedly spoken about the professional and emotional toll the controversy took on her life. In previous interviews, she recalled facing legal threats, industry pressure and even periods of severe emotional distress during the dispute.