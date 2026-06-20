‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Promo Out, Samay Raina Returns with Netflix Debut Amid Fresh Social Media Reactions

Comedian and content creator Samay Raina is all set to return with the second season of his much-discussed comedy talent show India’s Got Latent. The makers have officially released the first promo of Season 2, confirming that the show will now be available on both Netflix and YouTube. The announcement has generated significant buzz online, with fans eagerly awaiting the show’s return while critics continue to debate its controversial style of humor.

Samay Raina

Samay Raina Announces Return of ‘India’s Got Latent’

The newly released promo features Samay Raina alongside familiar faces associated with the show. In the video, a humorous conversation unfolds regarding the show’s expansion to Netflix. The promo opens with a playful exchange in which Samay is questioned about bringing India’s Got Latent to the global streaming platform despite the show’s origins on YouTube. The conversation quickly turns into a comedy sketch, maintaining the show’s signature irreverent style.

Samay Raina

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As the discussion progresses, Samay clarifies that the new season will be available on both Netflix and YouTube simultaneously, ensuring that viewers can watch it on their preferred platform. One of the most talked-about moments in the promo revolves around why audiences should watch the show on Netflix if it is also available on YouTube. In response, Samay humorously points out that Netflix offers an ad-free viewing experience.

Samay Raina

The promo also jokes about the absence of a comment section on Netflix, leading to a series of witty exchanges among the cast members. The light-hearted banter has already become popular among fans and is being widely shared across social media platforms. Adding to the excitement, Samay Raina recently shared an update on Instagram, confirming that the new season is set to premiere soon.

Samay Raina

The announcement has fueled anticipation among viewers who have been waiting for the show’s return following its extended hiatus and the controversies that surrounded its earlier run. As expected, the promo has triggered strong reactions online. Supporters of the show welcomed Samay Raina’s return and praised Netflix for collaborating with one of India’s most popular digital comedy creators. Many fans expressed excitement about seeing a larger-scale version of India’s Got Latent and predicted that the new season would attract record viewership.