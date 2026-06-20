Apoorva Mukhija Calls Out Objectionable Messages Online; Influencer’s Response Sparks Fresh Debate

Social media influencer and content creator Apoorva Mukhija has once again found herself at the center of online discussions. The influencer, who gained widespread attention following her appearance on the controversial comedy show India’s Got Latent, is now making headlines after publicly calling out a social media user for sending her inappropriate messages. Actually, for the last few days, an old video of his is going viral again on social media. In that video, she had said, ‘I will not sleep with anyone for a role of Rs 2, but if some Sheikh of Dubai lavishes Rs 10-15 crore on me, then maybe I can think about it.’

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija’s Old Video Goes Viral

A clip from one of Apoorva Mukhija’s earlier interviews has recently been circulating on social media. In the video, the influencer can be seen making a humorous remark while discussing casting offers and money. The resurfaced clip quickly attracted attention online, with many users sharing their opinions and interpretations of her statement. As often happens with viral content, the video led to a wave of comments, memes, and reactions across various platforms.

Apoorva Mukhija

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While some viewers treated the clip as a joke, others used it as an opportunity to target the influencer with inappropriate messages. The situation escalated when Apoorva publicly shared screenshots of messages allegedly sent to her by a social media user. According to the screenshots, the individual made objectionable remarks that prompted the influencer to take action.

Apoorva Mukhija

Rather than ignoring the messages, Apoorva decided to investigate the sender’s professional background and raise the issue with organizations connected to him. She documented the process through her social media stories, where she explained why she believed such behavior should not go unchallenged. During her investigation, Apoorva reportedly discovered that the individual had previously been associated with a visual effects and production company.

Apoorva Mukhija

After she brought the matter to the company’s attention online, the organization responded by stating that it strongly condemns inappropriate conduct. However, it clarified that the individual in question had not been employed there since 2024. The response generated further discussion among social media users, many of whom praised the company for addressing the matter promptly. Subsequently, Apoorva claimed to have identified another company where the individual was allegedly employed and publicly tagged the organization while questioning whether such behavior aligned with workplace values.