Aamir Khan Opens Up About Wedding Plans with Gauri Spratt; Says Ceremony Will Be a Simple Family Affair With Just Few Closed Friends

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again become the center of attention after reports about his upcoming marriage to longtime partner Gauri Spratt gained momentum. The actor has reportedly shared details about the kind of wedding ceremony he envisions, emphasizing that the occasion will be intimate, simple, and focused on family rather than grandeur. Known for keeping his personal life relatively private, Aamir has reportedly chosen a low-key approach for the special occasion, avoiding the lavish celebrations often associated with celebrity weddings.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Revealed Wedding Plans

According to reports, Aamir Khan has revealed that he and Gauri Spratt want their wedding ceremony to remain a private affair attended only by close family members and a handful of friends. The actor reportedly stated that there will be no extravagant festivities or large-scale celebrations. Instead, the couple intends to opt for a simple registered wedding ceremony at home.

Aamir Khan

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The decision reflects Aamir’s preference for meaningful family gatherings over highly publicized events. Observers have also pointed out that the actor has previously favored simple and personal celebrations in family matters. In earlier interviews, Aamir Khan had indicated that marriage was not an immediate priority for either him or Gauri. However, reports suggest that the couple has now decided to take their relationship to the next stage.

Aamir Khan

The actor had publicly introduced Gauri Spratt to the media in 2025, around his 60th birthday celebrations, confirming that they were in a relationship. Interestingly, Aamir and Gauri have reportedly known each other for nearly 25 years, although their romantic relationship began only in recent years. Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-based fashion professional and entrepreneur associated with the beauty and salon industry.

Aamir Khan

She comes from a multicultural family background. Reports suggest that her father has Tamil-British roots, while her mother is of Punjabi-Irish heritage. Gauri is also said to be the granddaughter of Philip Spratt, a British activist who was associated with India’s freedom movement during the early twentieth century. Apart from her professional achievements, Gauri has attracted public attention due to her relationship with one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Sources close to the couple have suggested that their long-standing friendship laid the foundation for their relationship.