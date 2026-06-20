Shekhar Suman’s Satirical Remark on Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft Allegations Goes Viral; Prakash Raj Reacts To His Remarks 

Veteran actor, comedian, and television host Shekhar Suman has once again grabbed headlines for his sharp political satire. A recent clip from his YouTube show Shekhar Tonight has gone viral on social media after he commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in donation collections at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with users from across the political spectrum sharing their opinions.

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman’s Remarks Goes Viral

The discussion gained further traction after actor Prakash Raj reposted the clip on social media. In the latest episode of Shekhar Tonight, released on June 19, Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal appeared as a guest. During one segment of the show, Shekhar Suman used his trademark satirical style to comment on reports related to alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya temple. The veteran host made humorous observations about the controversy, drawing laughter from the audience while also highlighting public concerns surrounding the issue.

Shekhar Suman

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A short clip from the episode soon began circulating on social media platforms, attracting significant attention from viewers. The viral video was widely shared on X, including by writer Rajeev Nigam and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. Actor Prakash Raj further amplified the discussion by reposting the clip along with a series of laughing emojis. His reaction quickly became a topic of conversation among social media users, with many interpreting the post in different ways and engaging in debates in the comments section.

Shekhar Suman

The actor’s response generated thousands of views and interactions, adding to the visibility of the viral clip. As the video spread online, users shared a wide range of opinions regarding both Shekhar Suman’s comments and the broader controversy. Some praised the actor for using satire to raise questions about accountability and transparency, while others felt the matter was too sensitive for humor.

Shekhar Suman

Several users posted sarcastic comments and jokes related to the allegations, while others urged people to wait for official findings before drawing conclusions. The debate reflected the growing public interest in the ongoing investigation. The controversy stems from allegations regarding the handling of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the matter, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining various aspects of the case. Reports indicate that numerous individuals associated with temple operations have been questioned as part of the inquiry.