Barun Sobti’s Appearance in Farah Khan’s Vlog Sparks Concern Among Fans; His Wife Pashmeen Wins Praise

Television and web series star Barun Sobti has become the subject of online discussion after appearing in filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s latest cooking vlog. While the episode gave fans a glimpse into the actor’s personal life and home, many viewers were left concerned by his appearance and demeanor throughout the video. The vlog, which featured Farah Khan visiting Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen at their residence, quickly gained attention on social media.

Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti’s Appearance Sparks Concern

However, instead of focusing solely on the food and conversation, many fans began discussing Barun’s behavior and appearance in the comments section. During the vlog, Barun appeared relatively quiet and less energetic than fans are accustomed to seeing him. His responses and expressions led several viewers to speculate about whether he was feeling unwell or simply exhausted. At one point, Farah Khan herself seemed surprised by his reserved nature and asked Pashmeen whether Barun was always this quiet.

Barun Sobti and Farah Khan

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Responding with a smile, Pashmeen suggested giving him some time. Barun then jokingly replied that he would start speaking shortly and pointed out that he was already talking. The light-hearted exchange became one of the most discussed moments from the vlog. Farah also remarked that she might not have recognized him if she had met him outside because he looked noticeably different.

Barun Sobti

Soon after the vlog was released, viewers began sharing their opinions online. Several fans expressed concern, saying that Barun appeared tired and less animated than usual. Some users speculated that he might simply be dealing with fatigue after returning from work commitments. Others suggested that lack of sleep could explain his subdued behavior. A number of viewers commented that his facial expressions and tone felt different, while others questioned whether something might be bothering the actor.

Barun Sobti

However, no official statement has been made regarding his health or well-being. Many fans urged people not to jump to conclusions and reminded others that short video clips do not always reflect a person’s actual condition. While discussions about Barun dominated the comment section, his wife Pashmeen also received significant praise from viewers. Fans appreciated the calm and supportive manner in which she handled the conversation throughout the vlog. Several users noted that she helped maintain a comfortable atmosphere and ensured that the interaction remained enjoyable.