Aamir Khan Opens Up About Intimate Wedding Plans With Gauri Spratt, Says Ceremony Will Be ‘Simple and Private’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has shared fresh details about his upcoming marriage to longtime partner Gauri Spratt, revealing that the couple has opted for a quiet registered wedding rather than a grand celebrity celebration. The actor, who recently confirmed reports of his marriage, said the ceremony will be an intimate affair attended only by close family members and a small circle of friends.

Speaking about the wedding plans, Aamir explained that both he and Gauri wanted to keep the occasion simple and personal. According to the actor, the ceremony will take place at home and will be conducted as a registered marriage. He emphasised that the couple had no interest in hosting a lavish event and preferred to celebrate the milestone privately with their loved ones.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on July 5, marking a significant new chapter in Aamir’s personal life. The actor recently confirmed the date while addressing speculation surrounding his relationship with Gauri. Reports indicate that preparations are already underway, though the couple remain committed to maintaining a low profile throughout the celebrations.

The actor’s relationship with Gauri Spratt first became public in March 2025, when he introduced her during celebrations surrounding his 60th birthday. At the time, Aamir revealed that the two had been in a relationship for over a year and had known each other for much longer. Their public appearance together immediately attracted attention from fans and the media.

Since then, the couple have made several public appearances together, including at the recent 25th anniversary celebration of Lagaan. Aamir arrived at the event with Gauri by his side, further cementing their status as one of the industry’s most talked-about couples. The appearance also generated headlines because members of Aamir’s extended family, including former wife Kiran Rao and son Azad, were present at the celebrations.

In recent weeks, videos and photographs featuring Aamir, Gauri and Kiran Rao together have gone viral on social media. Many fans praised what they described as a mature and harmonious family dynamic. Ahead of the wedding, Kiran and Gauri were even spotted sharing light-hearted moments during a family outing, drawing positive reactions online.

The upcoming marriage will be Aamir Khan’s third. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Following their separation, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple later announced their separation in 2021 but have continued to co-parent their son Azad and maintain an amicable relationship.

Despite his high-profile status, Aamir appears determined to avoid turning the wedding into a media spectacle. Reports suggest that even some of Bollywood’s biggest names may not be part of the ceremony itself, although industry friends are expected to convey their wishes privately. Actor Ali Fazal recently congratulated the couple publicly, while several industry colleagues have expressed happiness for Aamir as he prepares to begin a new phase of his life.

According to earlier comments by Aamir, his relationship with Gauri developed gradually and is built on mutual trust and companionship. The actor has previously said that he already considers himself deeply committed to her and views the formal marriage as a natural progression of their relationship.

As the July 5 date approaches, public curiosity around the wedding continues to grow. However, if Aamir’s latest comments are any indication, fans should not expect extravagant festivities. Instead, the actor seems intent on celebrating one of the most important moments of his life in the company of family, close friends and the woman he is preparing to marry.