Debina Bonnerjee Celebrates Jamai Shashthi with Gurmeet Choudhary and Daughters; Heartwarming Family Moments Win Hearts

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee recently gave fans a glimpse into her family’s vibrant celebration of Jamai Shashthi, a cherished Bengali festival dedicated to honoring sons-in-law. The actress shared a series of heartwarming photos and videos featuring her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, their two daughters, and her mother, leaving fans delighted by the family’s strong connection to tradition.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee Shared Photos

The celebration, held on June 20, was filled with love, delicious food, and cultural rituals, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity family moments on social media. Taking to social media, Debina Bonnerjee posted several pictures and videos from the festivities. The visuals showcased the family dressed in traditional attire while participating in the annual Bengali custom. One of the most touching moments captured in the videos featured Debina’s mother lovingly feeding Gurmeet Choudhary with her own hands as part of the festival’s rituals.

Debina Bonnerjee

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Another clip showed the couple’s daughters dressed in adorable Bengali-style sarees, winning over fans with their charming appearance. The family was also seen sitting together on the floor and enjoying a lavish homemade feast prepared especially for the occasion. Along with the photos, Debina shared an emotional note about the significance of Jamai Shashthi in her family. The actress expressed how special it is to see her children learn and embrace cultural traditions while creating memories with their grandparents.

Debina Bonnerjee

She highlighted that some of life’s most precious moments are built around home-cooked meals, family gatherings, and rituals passed down through generations. Her heartfelt message resonated with followers, many of whom praised her efforts to keep cultural traditions alive. The post quickly attracted thousands of likes and comments from fans. Many users appreciated how Debina and Gurmeet continue to celebrate festivals according to traditional customs despite their busy schedules.

Debina Bonnerjee

Others admired the way the couple is introducing their daughters to their cultural roots from a young age. Several fans also couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s daughters, whose traditional outfits and playful expressions became one of the highlights of the celebration. Jamai Shashthi, also known as Pahun Shashthi, is a traditional festival celebrated primarily among Bengali communities and in parts of Bihar, Odisha, and the Mithila region.